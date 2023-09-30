University of Phoenix Vice President of Analytics, Avinash Tripathi, Delivers Keynote at Customer Analytics Summit in New York City

Tripathi joins esteemed group of digital, data, technology, automation and transformation leaders for the event

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix is pleased to announce that Vice President of Analytics, Avinish Tripathi, delivered the keynote address at the recently concluded Customer Analytics Summit in New York City. Tripathi’s keynote, titled “Building Effective Internal Alliances to Deliver Key Wins,” was a highlight of the event and provided valuable insights into the evolving role of data in shaping strategic decision-making.





“In an era where data is the compass guiding many decisions, organizations must recognize that harnessing the power of data analytics is not just a strategic choice, but a necessity for sustainable growth and innovation,” shares Tripathi. “I’m honored to join an innovative lineup of speakers and panelists who understand the importance of data analytics in rapidly changing environments and am pleased to have the chance to share some of my insights and experiences at this event.”

The Customer Analytics Summit, organized by the Intelligent Enterprise Leaders Alliance, a division of IQPC, brought together industry leaders, data executives, and analytics experts from various sectors to discuss the latest trends and strategies in the field of customer analytics.

Tripathi’s keynote addressed the transformation of data from a tactical tool to a cornerstone for achieving a competitive edge in today’s rapidly changing business landscape. Tripathi shared insights on how data executives can navigate this transformative journey and harness data’s full potential to drive their organizations toward new heights.

Tripathi was among an esteemed lineup of speakers at the summit featuring prominent leaders from various industries.

Tripathi leads the analytics team at the University of Phoenix, establishing the strategy and vision and providing operational support for the delivery of information and analytics platforms and solutions to key stakeholders. He has over 20 years of experience with strong emphasis on design, analysis, development, and implementation of advanced analytics, data science and AI solutions in Education, Insurance and Financial Industry. Tripathi is highly respected for his expertise in data storytelling. He has provided guidance to top executives on the importance of incorporating data storytelling into analytics-driven initiatives, as well as the crucial role analysts play within data-focused organizations. Tripathi completed his master’s in business economics and statistics at Southern Illinois University.

