USISPF, ReNew and the Consulate General of India Bring Together Business and Government Leaders to Discuss U.S.- India Climate Partnership

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RNW #ClimatePartnership–The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), and ReNew, in partnership with the Consulate General of India in New York, held a focused roundtable on “U.S.- India Climate Partnership and Emerging Opportunities” on the sidelines of Climate Week 2023 in New York City.





The event was attended by Mr. Geoffrey Pyatt, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Energy Resources, U.S. State Department, Ms. Enoh Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), Ms. Anjali Kaur, Deputy Assistant Administrator for Asia at United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Reta Jo Lewis, President and Chair of the Board of Directors, Export-Import Bank of the United States, along with Mr. Randhir Jaiswal, the Indian Consul General in New York, Dr. Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), Mr. Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, ReNew.

This was followed by a reception, where we welcomed Mr. Brad Crabtree, Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), along with Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations,

In addition, a diverse mix of business leaders from the clean energy sector and top government officials gathered at the Indian Consulate in New York City for the closed-door roundtable bringing together riveting discussions on emerging opportunities for U.S-India partnership in clean energy, research, and innovation.

At the event, a report on ‘India’s global leadership on climate action,’ was launched by Mr. Randhir Jaiswal, the Indian Consul General in New York, Dr. Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and Mr. Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, ReNew in the presence of eminent government officials, industry leaders, and academia.

The United States and India have emerged as committed front-runners for the global transition to clean energy. The increased collaboration reflects across areas pertaining to energy supply chains, finance, business partnerships, and R&D.

The group outlined that the priority is to help expedite nations and communities to meet their 2030 targets for reducing emissions. These discussions contribute to the implementation of several concrete announcements made jointly by both President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Indian Prime Minister’s historic state visit in June 2023. India has taken a strong leadership position on climate change action. Speaking at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi noted: “Today, India stands among the countries where a large-scale solar revolution is underway. Millions of Indian farmers have embraced natural farming. This is a big campaign to protect human health as well as the health of the soil and the Earth.”

With reference to the recent G20 Summit that took place in New Delhi, world leaders took stock of the hottest summer months, as the pernicious threats of climate change epitomized critical themes at the summit which touched on climate action, energy security, climate finance, and the transition to a clean energy economy. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi previously echoed “India’s G20 presidency came at a time of crisis and chaos in the world”, and that crisis continues to unfurl as ongoing geopolitical conflicts continue to exacerbate the volatility in energy prices.

Speaking on the launch of the report, Sumant Sinha, ReNew Founder, Chairman and CEO, said, “Effective climate action will need all hands on deck. As our planet witnesses the tangible, often dire, repercussions of climate change, the unyielding alliance between India and the US offers a glimmer of hope. India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has made remarkable strides in emerging areas of impact such as green hydrogen and carbon markets. The United States’ relentless pursuit of innovation-driven solutions, be it in pioneering renewable energy technologies or groundbreaking carbon capture research, underscores its deep-rooted commitment to the global climate cause. A multi-faceted and deeper US-India partnership on climate has the potential to deliver resilience, innovation, and sustainable growth.”

Reaffirming the strength of the US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP), Mr. Randhir Jaiswal, India’s Consul General in New York commented: “The robust bilateral sustainability agenda would have a seminal impact on the progress of 2030 climate goals.” Speaking of the resounding success of the New Delhi G20 Summit, he noted that India’s leadership was instrumental in enhancing the multilateral green agenda and, in this context, mentioned the G20 decision to set up a Green Hydrogen Innovation Center, call for tripling renewable energy globally by 2030 and to give an ambitious push to the New Collective Quantified Goal framework on climate finance. Further elaborating on India’s global initiative on sustainability, he said, “In the four global frameworks led by India, that is – International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Mission LiFE and Global Biofuels Alliance, the United States has been a strong and steady partner.”

Echoing the strength of the US-India energy partnership, Dr. Mukesh Aghi, USISPF President and CEO said, “With an emphasis on the hydrogen economy and hydrogen as a critical energy source for global decarbonization, both Washington and New Delhi have made it a priority to support each other’s national hydrogen missions. Through public-private sector collaboration and reverse trade missions, this commercial dialogue has helped to build ample employment opportunities in India’s clean energy sector, as job skilling and the increased role of new technologies in green energy take precedence.”

About ReNew:

ReNew is India’s leading decarbonization solutions company listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: RNW, RNWWW). ReNew’s clean energy portfolio of approximately 13.7GW on a gross basis as of June 30, 2023, is one of the largest globally. In addition to being a major independent power producer in India, ReNew provides end-to-end solutions in a just and inclusive manner in the areas of clean energy, value-added energy offerings through digitalization, storage, and carbon markets that increasingly are integral to addressing climate change. For more information, visit www.renew.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF):

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is committed to creating the most powerful partnership between the United States and India. As the only independent not-for-profit institution dedicated to strengthening the U.S.-India partnership in Washington, D.C., and in New Delhi, USISPF is the trusted partner for businesses, non-profit organizations, the diaspora, and the governments of India and the United States.

