VanEck Launches Office and Commercial REIT ETF (DESK)

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VanEck today announced the launch of the VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (DESK), which is designed to allow investors to express a view on the future of office properties in a single trade. DESK is the only ETF that offers focused exposure to U.S. office REITs.





“More large employers are beginning to require employees to return to the office, even if on a part-time basis, recognizing the benefits of in-person collaboration. However, the office real estate segment has continued to experience extreme negative sentiment,” said Coulter Regal, Product Manager for VanEck.

Of all the industries impacted by the pandemic and the resulting work-from-home trend, perhaps none was as affected as commercial real estate. Valuations for U.S. office properties remain at significantly depressed levels, and vacancy rates, which stood at 9.4% in Q2 2019, are at 13.1% as of Q2 2023, according to the National Association of Realtors.

“Commercial real estate is undoubtedly continuing to face strong headwinds and negative sentiment, however, if one were to consider the relatively strong economy and retail real estate segment, investors may find this is an opportunity for tactical exposure or potential long-term capital appreciation while the relative high potential yield may offer income and a cushion to weather the volatility,” said Mr. Regal. “We are excited to be listing DESK as a way for investors to express their view on the future of this market and with the trading efficiency of an ETF.”

DESK seeks to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the MarketVector US Listed Office and Commercial REITs Index, which tracks the overall performance of U.S. exchange-listed REITs operating in the office and commercial real estate markets.

DESK joins an equity income line-up that includes the VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) and VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF).

The VanEck team also regularly publishes insights and updates on income investing topics, which you can explore here.

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm’s drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of August 31, 2023, VanEck managed approximately $80.8B in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm’s capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck’s passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients’ interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm’s mission.

