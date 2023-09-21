Vaxart to Participate in Fireside Chat at 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT) today announced that senior management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 2:25 p.m. ET.

The webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s Investor Presentations & Events page. A replay will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference. Investors interested in a meeting should contact their Cantor representative.

About Vaxart
Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, coronavirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Contacts                

Vaxart Media Relations:      Investor Relations:       
Mark Herr        Andrew Blazier
Vaxart, Inc.        FINN Partners
[email protected]   [email protected]
(203) 517-8957         (646) 871-8486   

