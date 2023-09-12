Veero® Brings Its Powerful Eyewear Fit-Optimization Technology to Brick-and-Mortar Retail and Optical Stores with New Veero EyeSize IRL

Easy-to-use eyewear retail solution captures customers’ precise facial measurements to fit frames and elevate the shopping experience

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AI-software innovator Veero® today introduced Veero EyeSize IRL, a new eyewear shopping technology that optimizes frame recommendations and as-worn measures by capturing customers’ precise facial measurements in the store.









EyeSize IRL provides two distinct user experiences: one for the eyewear shopper and one for the store associates. Eyewear shoppers follow simple instructions at an EyeSize IRL kiosk. The session takes just a few seconds, during which EyeSize scans hundreds of points across the customer’s face to capture key measurements, including nose bridge, face width, temple arm length, and pupillary distance.

A store associate can call up the measurements on a separate device and use them to recommend frames that will fit well and be comfortable. Additionally, once any shoppers needing progressive lenses decide on a pair of frames, the store associate can use EyeSize IRL for a quick, accurate, and consistent segment height measurement before putting in a prescription order.

Veero Co-Founder and CTO Stan German says that EyeSize IRL helps retail associates provide the best service and elevates the customer’s entire shopping experience.

“Customers are immediately engaged by scanning their faces and having their specific measurements form the basis for a salesperson helping them find frames that not only look good, but fit comfortably,” he said. “It shows that the retailer is going the extra mile to deliver exceptional service and customer care.”

EyeSize IRL is designed as a subscription-based, white-labeled application that can interface with existing optical Point-of-Service and Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems or run standalone for retail outlets of all sizes. It is based on Veero’s EyeSize virtual-fit solution for online eyewear retailers and leverages advanced, proprietary AI and computer-vision technology originally developed by scientists at Charles River Analytics to custom fit first responders’ and military personnel’s lifesaving PPE.

EyeSize IRL will run on iPhone 13 and 14, or iPadPro models with Truedepth sensors. Veero will offer monthly subscription licensing of the software alone or the software packaged with managed devices.

Veero EyeSize IRL demos can be arranged at veero.ai. Veero will also show demos of both its virtual and in-store solutions at Vision Expo West, September 27-30, Booth PAN2058.

About Veero®

Veero is a solutions company applying advanced AI, AR and computer-vision engineering to deliver exceptional customer experiences. The company was born out of the deep capabilities of its parent company, Charles River Analytics, a leading-edge research and development firm that creates human-centered intelligence systems. Although operating independently, Veero has the advantage of access to some of the most brilliant minds in AI, AR and visionary software engineering. Both firms are headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Visit veero.ai.

