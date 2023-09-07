Verint Announces Q2 FYE 2024 Results

SaaS ARR Increases 17% Year-Over-Year Driven by Solid Bookings Combined with Strong Renewals





Growing Interest in Verint Specialized Bots, Delivered by our Differentiated CX Automation Platform

Maintaining Diluted EPS Outlook; Aligning Revenue Outlook to Macroeconomic Environment

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced results for the three and six months ended July 31, 2023 (FYE 2024). Revenue for the three months ended July 31, 2023 was $210 million, representing (6)% year-over-year change. Revenue for the six months ended July 31, 2023 was $427 million on a GAAP basis and $428 million on a non-GAAP basis, representing (3)% year-over-year change on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. For the three months ended July 31, 2023, net loss per share was $(0.17) on a GAAP basis and diluted EPS was $0.48 on a non-GAAP basis. For the six months ended July 31, 2023, net loss per share was $(0.20) on a GAAP basis and diluted EPS was $1.01 on a non-GAAP basis.

Q2 FYE 2024 Highlights

SaaS ARR: Up 17% year-over-year

Up 17% year-over-year SaaS Revenue: Up ~10% year-over-year

Up ~10% year-over-year Favorable Mix Shift to Recurring: 86% of Software Revenue is Recurring (up ~200bps year-over-year)

86% of Software Revenue is Recurring (up ~200bps year-over-year) Gross Margin: Up more than 70bps year-over-year

“In Q2, SaaS ARR increased 17% year-over-year driven by solid New SaaS ACV bookings combined with strong SaaS renewals and we remain on track to complete our perpetual to SaaS transition this year. Our differentiated open platform with Verint Da VinciTM AI at the core allows us to accelerate innovation and in Q2 we unveiled many new bots at our annual customer conference. We believe our SaaS momentum reflects the growing interest in our AI capabilities with the majority of our Q2 New SaaS ACV bookings including one or more Verint specialized bots,” said Dan Bodner, Verint CEO.

Grant Highlander, Verint CFO, added, “We are pleased to report that the $11 million of New SaaS ACV deals that slipped from Q1 were all booked in Q2. At the same time, we saw some deals we expected in Q2 slip out of the quarter and we expect elongated sales cycles to persist for the remainder of the year due to the macroeconomic environment. Accordingly, we are adjusting our annual revenue outlook, but given our expectation for faster gross margin and operating margin expansion in the second half of the year, we are pleased to be in a position to maintain our annual outlook for mid-single digit diluted EPS growth. Our strong margins and cash flow generation provides us financial flexibility as we continue to execute our previously announced $200 million stock buyback program.”

FYE 2024 Outlook

We are providing our non-GAAP annual outlook for the year ending January 31, 2024 as follows:

Revenue : $910 million +/- 2%

: $910 million +/- 2% SaaS Revenue: 18% – 20% year-over-year growth

18% – 20% year-over-year growth Adjusted EBITDA: $250 million, at the midpoint of revenue guidance, reflecting 5% year-over-year growth

$250 million, at the midpoint of revenue guidance, reflecting 5% year-over-year growth Diluted EPS: $2.65 at the midpoint of revenue guidance, reflecting 5% year-over-year growth

Our non-GAAP outlook for the three months ending October 31, 2023 and year ending January 31, 2024 excludes the following GAAP measure which we are able to quantify with reasonable certainty:

Amortization of intangible assets of approximately $8 million and $33 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2023 and year ending January 31, 2024, respectively.

Our non-GAAP outlook for the three months ending October 31, 2023 and year ending January 31, 2024 excludes the following GAAP measures for which we are able to provide a range of probable significance:

Revenue adjustments are expected to be between approximately $0 million and $1 million, and $1 million and $2 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2023 and year ending January 31, 2024, respectively.

Stock-based compensation expenses are expected to be between approximately $17 million and $21 million, and $69 million and $74 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2023 and year ending January 31, 2024, respectively, assuming market prices for our common stock approximately consistent with current levels.

Costs associated with modifying our workplace in response to our decision to move to a hybrid work environment, including assumed lease terminations and abandonments, IT facilities and infrastructure costs, and other nonrecurring charges are expected to be between approximately $5 million and $7 million, and $28 million and $31 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2023 and year ending January 31, 2024, respectively.

Our non-GAAP guidance does not include the potential impact of any in-process business acquisitions that may close after the date hereof, and, unless otherwise specified, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with current rates.

We are unable, without unreasonable efforts, to provide a reconciliation for other GAAP measures which are excluded from our non-GAAP outlook, including the impact of future business acquisitions or acquisition expenses, future restructuring expenses, and non-GAAP income tax adjustments due to the level of unpredictability and uncertainty associated with these items. For these same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of these excluded items. While historical results may not be indicative of future results, actual amounts for the three and six months ended July 31, 2023 and 2022 for the GAAP measures excluded from our non-GAAP outlook appear in Tables 2, 3 and 4 of this press release.

Conference Call Information

We will conduct a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss our results for the three and six months ended July 31, 2023 and outlook. An online, real-time webcast of the conference call and webcast slides will be available on our website at www.verint.com. Participants may register for the call here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures presented for completed periods to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the tables below as well as “Supplemental Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics” at the end of this press release.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands continuously elevate the customer experience (CX) and reduce operating costs. More than 10,000 organizations in 175 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – rely on Verint’s open customer engagement platform to harness the power of data and artificial intelligence (AI) to maximize CX automation.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company®. Learn more at Verint.com.

Cautions About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations include, among others: uncertainties regarding the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or global conditions, including as a result of slowdowns, recessions, economic instability, rising interest rates, tightening credit markets, inflation, instability in the banking sector, political unrest, armed conflicts (such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine), actual or threatened trade wars, natural disasters, or outbreaks of disease (such as the COVID-19 pandemic), as well as the resulting impact on spending by customers or partners, on our business; risks that our customers or partners delay, downsize, cancel, or refrain from placing orders or renewing subscriptions or contracts, or are unable to honor contractual commitments or payment obligations due to challenges or uncertainties in their budgets, liquidity or and businesses; risks associated with our ability to keep pace with technological advances and challenges and evolving industry standards, including achieving and maintaining the competitive differentiation of our solution platform; to adapt to changing market potential from area to area within our markets; and to successfully develop, launch, and drive demand for new, innovative, high-quality products and services that meet or exceed customer challenges and needs, while simultaneously preserving our legacy businesses and migrating away from areas of commoditization; risks due to aggressive competition in all of our markets and our ability to keep pace with competitors, some of whom may be able to grow faster than us or have greater resources than us, including in areas such as sales and marketing, branding, technological innovation and development, and recruiting and retention; risks associated with our ability to properly execute on our cloud transition, including successfully transitioning customers to our cloud platform and the increased importance of subscription renewal rates, and risk of increased variability in our period-to-period results based on the mix, terms, and timing of our transactions; risks relating to our ability to properly identify and execute on growth or strategic initiatives, manage investments in our business and operations, and enhance our existing operations and infrastructure, including the proper prioritization and allocation of limited financial and other resources; risks associated with our ability to or costs to retain, recruit , and train qualified personnel and management in regions in which we operate either physically or remotely, including in new markets and growth areas we may enter, due to competition for talent, increased labor costs, applicable regulatory requirements, or otherwise; challenges associated with selling sophisticated solutions and cloud-based solutions, which may incorporate newer technologies whose adoption and use-cases are still emerging, including with respect to longer sales cycles, more complex sales processes and customer approval processes, more complex contractual and information security requirements, and assisting customers in understanding and realizing the benefits of our solutions and technologies, as well as with developing, offering, implementing, and maintaining an enterprise class, broad solution portfolio; risks that we may be unable to maintain, expand, and enable our relationships with partners as part of our growth strategy while avoiding excessive concentration with any one partner; risks associated with our reliance on third-party suppliers, partners, or original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) for certain services, products, or components, including companies that may compete with us or work with our competitors; risks associated with our significant international operations, including exposure to regions subject to political or economic instability, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, inflation, increased financial accounting and reporting burdens and complexities, and challenges associated with a significant portion of our cash being held overseas; risks associated with a significant part of our business coming from government contracts and associated procurement processes and regulatory requirements; risks associated with our ability to identify suitable targets for acquisition or investment or successfully compete for, consummate, and implement mergers and acquisitions, including risks associated with valuations, legacy liabilities, reputational considerations, capital constraints, costs and expenses, maintaining profitability levels, expansion into new areas, management distraction, post-acquisition integration activities, and potential asset impairments; risks associated with complex and changing domestic and foreign regulatory environments, including, among others, with respect to data privacy, artificial intelligence, cyber / information security, government contracts, anti-corruption, trade compliance, climate change or other environmental, social and governance matters, tax, and labor matters, relating to our own operations, the products and services we offer, and/or the use of our solutions by our customers; risks associated with the mishandling or perceived mishandling of sensitive or confidential information and data, including personally identifiable information or other information that may belong to our customers or other third parties, including in connection with our software as a service (“SaaS”) or other hosted or managed services offerings or when we are asked to perform service or support; risks associated with our reliance on third parties to provide certain cloud hosting or other cloud-based services to us or our customers, including the risk of service disruption, data breaches, or data loss or corruption; risks that our solutions or services, or those of third-party suppliers, partners, or OEMs which we use in or with our offerings or otherwise rely on, including third-party hosting platforms, may contain defects, vulnerabilities, or develop operational problems; risks that we or our solutions maybe subject to security vulnerabilities or lapses, including cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches, failures, or disruptions; risks that our intellectual property rights may not be adequate to protect our business or assets or that others may make claims on our intellectual property, claim infringement on their intellectual property rights, or claim a violation of their license rights, including relative to free or open source components we may use; risks associated with significant leverage resulting from our current debt position or our ability to incur additional debt, including with respect to liquidity considerations, covenant limitations and compliance, fluctuations in interest rates, dilution considerations (with respect to our convertible notes), and our ability to maintain our credit ratings; risks that we may experience liquidity or working capital issues and related risks that financing sources may be unavailable to us on reasonable terms or at all; risks arising as a result of contingent or other obligations or liabilities assumed in our acquisition of our former parent company, Comverse Technology, Inc. (“CTI”), or associated with formerly being consolidated with, and part of a consolidated tax group with, CTI, or as a result of the successor to CTI’s business operations, Mavenir Inc., being unwilling or unable to provide us with certain indemnities to which we are entitled; risks associated with changing accounting principles or standards, tax laws and regulations, tax rates, and the continuing availability of expected tax benefits; risks relating to the adequacy of our existing infrastructure, systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls, and personnel, and our ability to successfully implement and maintain enhancements to the foregoing, for our current and future operations and reporting needs, including related risks of financial statement omissions, misstatements, restatements, or filing delays; risks associated with market volatility in the prices of our common stock and convertible notes based on our performance, third-party publications or speculation, or other factors and risks associated with actions of activist stockholders; risks associated with Apax Partners’ significant ownership position and potential that its interests will not be aligned with those of our common stockholders; and risks associated with the February 1, 2021 spin-off of our former Cyber Intelligence Solutions business, including the possibility that the spin-off transaction does not achieve the benefits anticipated, does not qualify as a tax-free transaction, or exposes us to unexpected claims or liabilities. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2023, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2023, when filed, and other filings we make with the SEC.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, VERINT OPEN CCAAS, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT and THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Table 1 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Recurring $ 160,999 $ 166,440 $ 327,438 $ 325,807 Nonrecurring 49,166 56,459 99,293 114,998 Total revenue 210,165 222,899 426,731 440,805 Cost of revenue: Recurring 39,567 40,852 79,210 81,880 Nonrecurring 27,372 30,700 54,167 62,768 Amortization of acquired technology 1,937 3,553 3,902 7,192 Total cost of revenue 68,876 75,105 137,279 151,840 Gross profit 141,289 147,794 289,452 288,965 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 34,057 33,956 65,839 64,903 Selling, general and administrative 108,374 105,705 209,653 208,587 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 6,370 6,623 12,700 13,467 Total operating expenses 148,801 146,284 288,192 286,957 Operating (loss) income (7,512 ) 1,510 1,260 2,008 Other income (expense), net: Interest income 1,808 498 3,790 697 Interest expense (2,604 ) (1,863 ) (5,385 ) (3,364 ) Other (expense) income, net (24 ) 467 — 2,141 Total other expense, net (820 ) (898 ) (1,595 ) (526 ) (Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes (8,332 ) 612 (335 ) 1,482 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (2,544 ) 2,848 1,819 3,144 Net loss (5,788 ) (2,236 ) (2,154 ) (1,662 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 212 176 551 464 Net loss attributable to Verint Systems Inc. (6,000 ) (2,412 ) (2,705 ) (2,126 ) Dividends on preferred stock (5,200 ) (5,200 ) (10,400 ) (10,400 ) Net loss attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares $ (11,200 ) $ (7,612 ) $ (13,105 ) $ (12,526 ) Net loss per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.: Basic $ (0.17 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.19 ) Diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 64,294 64,958 64,603 64,948 Diluted 64,294 64,958 64,603 64,948

Table 2 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP to Non-GAAP SaaS Metrics (Unaudited) SaaS Revenue Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Bundled SaaS revenue – GAAP $ 62,066 $ 54,679 $ 121,519 $ 103,964 Unbundled SaaS revenue – GAAP 51,375 47,875 109,070 93,320 SaaS revenue – GAAP 113,441 102,554 230,589 197,284 Estimated bundled SaaS revenue adjustments 231 680 843 1,949 Estimated unbundled SaaS revenue adjustments — — — — Estimated SaaS revenue adjustments 231 680 843 1,949 Bundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP 62,297 55,359 122,362 105,913 Unbundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP 51,375 47,875 109,070 93,320 SaaS revenue – non-GAAP $ 113,672 $ 103,234 $ 231,432 $ 199,233

New SaaS ACV Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 New SaaS ACV $ 26,459 $ 27,279 $ 42,449 $ 51,345 New SaaS ACV – Last Twelve Months 93,157 99,945

SaaS ARR Three Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 SaaS ARR $ 502,850 $ 428,393

Table 3 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Revenue Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Recurring revenue – GAAP $ 160,999 $ 166,440 $ 327,438 $ 325,807 Nonrecurring revenue – GAAP 49,166 56,459 99,293 114,998 Total GAAP revenue 210,165 222,899 426,731 440,805 Recurring revenue adjustments 242 732 869 2,075 Nonrecurring revenue adjustments — — — — Total revenue adjustments 242 732 869 2,075 Recurring revenue – non-GAAP 161,241 167,172 328,307 327,882 Nonrecurring revenue – non-GAAP 49,166 56,459 99,293 114,998 Total non-GAAP revenue $ 210,407 $ 223,631 $ 427,600 $ 442,880

Gross Profit and Gross Margin Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Recurring cost of revenues $ 39,567 $ 40,852 $ 79,210 $ 81,880 Nonrecurring cost of revenues 27,372 30,700 54,167 62,768 Amortization of acquired technology 1,937 3,553 3,902 7,192 Total GAAP cost of revenue 68,876 75,105 137,279 151,840 GAAP gross profit 141,289 147,794 289,452 288,965 GAAP gross margin 67.2 % 66.3 % 67.8 % 65.6 % Revenue adjustments 242 732 869 2,075 Amortization of acquired technology 1,937 3,553 3,902 7,192 Stock-based compensation expenses 1,376 1,751 1,812 2,916 Acquisition expenses (benefit), net 266 (75 ) 322 176 Restructuring expenses 1,191 38 1,449 376 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 146,301 $ 153,793 $ 297,806 $ 301,700 Non-GAAP gross margin 69.5 % 68.8 % 69.6 % 68.1 %

Research and Development, net Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP research and development, net $ 34,057 $ 33,956 $ 65,839 $ 64,903 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 16.2 % 15.2 % 15.4 % 14.7 % Stock-based compensation expenses (3,466 ) (4,419 ) (5,793 ) (6,838 ) Acquisition expenses, net (20 ) — (76 ) (198 ) Restructuring expenses (177 ) — (315 ) (137 ) IT facilities and infrastructure realignment (1,648 ) — (1,648 ) — Other adjustments 5 (25 ) — (50 ) Non-GAAP research and development, net $ 28,751 $ 29,512 $ 58,007 $ 57,680 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 13.7 % 13.2 % 13.6 % 13.0 %

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 108,374 $ 105,705 $ 209,653 $ 208,587 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 51.6 % 47.4 % 49.1 % 47.3 % Stock-based compensation expenses (14,279 ) (19,524 ) (26,495 ) (34,309 ) Acquisition benefit (expenses), net 1,825 (114 ) (5,878 ) (1,489 ) Restructuring expenses (1,850 ) (3,809 ) (2,854 ) (6,483 ) Separation expenses (224 ) (260 ) (365 ) (851 ) Accelerated lease costs (4,876 ) (1,558 ) (5,164 ) (7,106 ) IT facilities and infrastructure realignment (12,100 ) (948 ) (14,879 ) (2,431 ) Impairment charges — (1,799 ) — (1,799 ) Other adjustments (182 ) (1,085 ) (211 ) (1,611 ) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 76,688 $ 76,608 $ 153,807 $ 152,508 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 36.4 % 34.3 % 36.0 % 34.4 %

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Matthew Frankel, CFA



Verint Systems Inc.



(631) 962-9672



[email protected]

