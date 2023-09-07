Verint Announces Q2 FYE 2024 Results

SaaS ARR Increases 17% Year-Over-Year Driven by Solid Bookings Combined with Strong Renewals


Growing Interest in Verint Specialized Bots, Delivered by our Differentiated CX Automation Platform

Maintaining Diluted EPS Outlook; Aligning Revenue Outlook to Macroeconomic Environment

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced results for the three and six months ended July 31, 2023 (FYE 2024). Revenue for the three months ended July 31, 2023 was $210 million, representing (6)% year-over-year change. Revenue for the six months ended July 31, 2023 was $427 million on a GAAP basis and $428 million on a non-GAAP basis, representing (3)% year-over-year change on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. For the three months ended July 31, 2023, net loss per share was $(0.17) on a GAAP basis and diluted EPS was $0.48 on a non-GAAP basis. For the six months ended July 31, 2023, net loss per share was $(0.20) on a GAAP basis and diluted EPS was $1.01 on a non-GAAP basis.

Q2 FYE 2024 Highlights

  • SaaS ARR: Up 17% year-over-year
  • SaaS Revenue: Up ~10% year-over-year
  • Favorable Mix Shift to Recurring: 86% of Software Revenue is Recurring (up ~200bps year-over-year)
  • Gross Margin: Up more than 70bps year-over-year

“In Q2, SaaS ARR increased 17% year-over-year driven by solid New SaaS ACV bookings combined with strong SaaS renewals and we remain on track to complete our perpetual to SaaS transition this year. Our differentiated open platform with Verint Da VinciTM AI at the core allows us to accelerate innovation and in Q2 we unveiled many new bots at our annual customer conference. We believe our SaaS momentum reflects the growing interest in our AI capabilities with the majority of our Q2 New SaaS ACV bookings including one or more Verint specialized bots,” said Dan Bodner, Verint CEO.

Grant Highlander, Verint CFO, added, “We are pleased to report that the $11 million of New SaaS ACV deals that slipped from Q1 were all booked in Q2. At the same time, we saw some deals we expected in Q2 slip out of the quarter and we expect elongated sales cycles to persist for the remainder of the year due to the macroeconomic environment. Accordingly, we are adjusting our annual revenue outlook, but given our expectation for faster gross margin and operating margin expansion in the second half of the year, we are pleased to be in a position to maintain our annual outlook for mid-single digit diluted EPS growth. Our strong margins and cash flow generation provides us financial flexibility as we continue to execute our previously announced $200 million stock buyback program.”

FYE 2024 Outlook

We are providing our non-GAAP annual outlook for the year ending January 31, 2024 as follows:

  • Revenue: $910 million +/- 2%
  • SaaS Revenue: 18% – 20% year-over-year growth
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $250 million, at the midpoint of revenue guidance, reflecting 5% year-over-year growth
  • Diluted EPS: $2.65 at the midpoint of revenue guidance, reflecting 5% year-over-year growth

Our non-GAAP outlook for the three months ending October 31, 2023 and year ending January 31, 2024 excludes the following GAAP measure which we are able to quantify with reasonable certainty:

  • Amortization of intangible assets of approximately $8 million and $33 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2023 and year ending January 31, 2024, respectively.

Our non-GAAP outlook for the three months ending October 31, 2023 and year ending January 31, 2024 excludes the following GAAP measures for which we are able to provide a range of probable significance:

  • Revenue adjustments are expected to be between approximately $0 million and $1 million, and $1 million and $2 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2023 and year ending January 31, 2024, respectively.
  • Stock-based compensation expenses are expected to be between approximately $17 million and $21 million, and $69 million and $74 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2023 and year ending January 31, 2024, respectively, assuming market prices for our common stock approximately consistent with current levels.
  • Costs associated with modifying our workplace in response to our decision to move to a hybrid work environment, including assumed lease terminations and abandonments, IT facilities and infrastructure costs, and other nonrecurring charges are expected to be between approximately $5 million and $7 million, and $28 million and $31 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2023 and year ending January 31, 2024, respectively.

Our non-GAAP guidance does not include the potential impact of any in-process business acquisitions that may close after the date hereof, and, unless otherwise specified, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with current rates.

We are unable, without unreasonable efforts, to provide a reconciliation for other GAAP measures which are excluded from our non-GAAP outlook, including the impact of future business acquisitions or acquisition expenses, future restructuring expenses, and non-GAAP income tax adjustments due to the level of unpredictability and uncertainty associated with these items. For these same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of these excluded items. While historical results may not be indicative of future results, actual amounts for the three and six months ended July 31, 2023 and 2022 for the GAAP measures excluded from our non-GAAP outlook appear in Tables 2, 3 and 4 of this press release.

Conference Call Information

We will conduct a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss our results for the three and six months ended July 31, 2023 and outlook. An online, real-time webcast of the conference call and webcast slides will be available on our website at www.verint.com. Participants may register for the call here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures presented for completed periods to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the tables below as well as “Supplemental Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics” at the end of this press release.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands continuously elevate the customer experience (CX) and reduce operating costs. More than 10,000 organizations in 175 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – rely on Verint’s open customer engagement platform to harness the power of data and artificial intelligence (AI) to maximize CX automation.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company®. Learn more at Verint.com.

Cautions About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations include, among others: uncertainties regarding the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or global conditions, including as a result of slowdowns, recessions, economic instability, rising interest rates, tightening credit markets, inflation, instability in the banking sector, political unrest, armed conflicts (such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine), actual or threatened trade wars, natural disasters, or outbreaks of disease (such as the COVID-19 pandemic), as well as the resulting impact on spending by customers or partners, on our business; risks that our customers or partners delay, downsize, cancel, or refrain from placing orders or renewing subscriptions or contracts, or are unable to honor contractual commitments or payment obligations due to challenges or uncertainties in their budgets, liquidity or and businesses; risks associated with our ability to keep pace with technological advances and challenges and evolving industry standards, including achieving and maintaining the competitive differentiation of our solution platform; to adapt to changing market potential from area to area within our markets; and to successfully develop, launch, and drive demand for new, innovative, high-quality products and services that meet or exceed customer challenges and needs, while simultaneously preserving our legacy businesses and migrating away from areas of commoditization; risks due to aggressive competition in all of our markets and our ability to keep pace with competitors, some of whom may be able to grow faster than us or have greater resources than us, including in areas such as sales and marketing, branding, technological innovation and development, and recruiting and retention; risks associated with our ability to properly execute on our cloud transition, including successfully transitioning customers to our cloud platform and the increased importance of subscription renewal rates, and risk of increased variability in our period-to-period results based on the mix, terms, and timing of our transactions; risks relating to our ability to properly identify and execute on growth or strategic initiatives, manage investments in our business and operations, and enhance our existing operations and infrastructure, including the proper prioritization and allocation of limited financial and other resources; risks associated with our ability to or costs to retain, recruit , and train qualified personnel and management in regions in which we operate either physically or remotely, including in new markets and growth areas we may enter, due to competition for talent, increased labor costs, applicable regulatory requirements, or otherwise; challenges associated with selling sophisticated solutions and cloud-based solutions, which may incorporate newer technologies whose adoption and use-cases are still emerging, including with respect to longer sales cycles, more complex sales processes and customer approval processes, more complex contractual and information security requirements, and assisting customers in understanding and realizing the benefits of our solutions and technologies, as well as with developing, offering, implementing, and maintaining an enterprise class, broad solution portfolio; risks that we may be unable to maintain, expand, and enable our relationships with partners as part of our growth strategy while avoiding excessive concentration with any one partner; risks associated with our reliance on third-party suppliers, partners, or original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) for certain services, products, or components, including companies that may compete with us or work with our competitors; risks associated with our significant international operations, including exposure to regions subject to political or economic instability, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, inflation, increased financial accounting and reporting burdens and complexities, and challenges associated with a significant portion of our cash being held overseas; risks associated with a significant part of our business coming from government contracts and associated procurement processes and regulatory requirements; risks associated with our ability to identify suitable targets for acquisition or investment or successfully compete for, consummate, and implement mergers and acquisitions, including risks associated with valuations, legacy liabilities, reputational considerations, capital constraints, costs and expenses, maintaining profitability levels, expansion into new areas, management distraction, post-acquisition integration activities, and potential asset impairments; risks associated with complex and changing domestic and foreign regulatory environments, including, among others, with respect to data privacy, artificial intelligence, cyber / information security, government contracts, anti-corruption, trade compliance, climate change or other environmental, social and governance matters, tax, and labor matters, relating to our own operations, the products and services we offer, and/or the use of our solutions by our customers; risks associated with the mishandling or perceived mishandling of sensitive or confidential information and data, including personally identifiable information or other information that may belong to our customers or other third parties, including in connection with our software as a service (“SaaS”) or other hosted or managed services offerings or when we are asked to perform service or support; risks associated with our reliance on third parties to provide certain cloud hosting or other cloud-based services to us or our customers, including the risk of service disruption, data breaches, or data loss or corruption; risks that our solutions or services, or those of third-party suppliers, partners, or OEMs which we use in or with our offerings or otherwise rely on, including third-party hosting platforms, may contain defects, vulnerabilities, or develop operational problems; risks that we or our solutions maybe subject to security vulnerabilities or lapses, including cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches, failures, or disruptions; risks that our intellectual property rights may not be adequate to protect our business or assets or that others may make claims on our intellectual property, claim infringement on their intellectual property rights, or claim a violation of their license rights, including relative to free or open source components we may use; risks associated with significant leverage resulting from our current debt position or our ability to incur additional debt, including with respect to liquidity considerations, covenant limitations and compliance, fluctuations in interest rates, dilution considerations (with respect to our convertible notes), and our ability to maintain our credit ratings; risks that we may experience liquidity or working capital issues and related risks that financing sources may be unavailable to us on reasonable terms or at all; risks arising as a result of contingent or other obligations or liabilities assumed in our acquisition of our former parent company, Comverse Technology, Inc. (“CTI”), or associated with formerly being consolidated with, and part of a consolidated tax group with, CTI, or as a result of the successor to CTI’s business operations, Mavenir Inc., being unwilling or unable to provide us with certain indemnities to which we are entitled; risks associated with changing accounting principles or standards, tax laws and regulations, tax rates, and the continuing availability of expected tax benefits; risks relating to the adequacy of our existing infrastructure, systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls, and personnel, and our ability to successfully implement and maintain enhancements to the foregoing, for our current and future operations and reporting needs, including related risks of financial statement omissions, misstatements, restatements, or filing delays; risks associated with market volatility in the prices of our common stock and convertible notes based on our performance, third-party publications or speculation, or other factors and risks associated with actions of activist stockholders; risks associated with Apax Partners’ significant ownership position and potential that its interests will not be aligned with those of our common stockholders; and risks associated with the February 1, 2021 spin-off of our former Cyber Intelligence Solutions business, including the possibility that the spin-off transaction does not achieve the benefits anticipated, does not qualify as a tax-free transaction, or exposes us to unexpected claims or liabilities. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2023, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2023, when filed, and other filings we make with the SEC.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, VERINT OPEN CCAAS, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT and THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Table 1

VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended
July 31,

 

Six Months Ended
July 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recurring

 

$

160,999

 

 

$

166,440

 

 

$

327,438

 

 

$

325,807

 

Nonrecurring

 

 

49,166

 

 

 

56,459

 

 

 

99,293

 

 

 

114,998

 

Total revenue

 

 

210,165

 

 

 

222,899

 

 

 

426,731

 

 

 

440,805

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recurring

 

 

39,567

 

 

 

40,852

 

 

 

79,210

 

 

 

81,880

 

Nonrecurring

 

 

27,372

 

 

 

30,700

 

 

 

54,167

 

 

 

62,768

 

Amortization of acquired technology

 

 

1,937

 

 

 

3,553

 

 

 

3,902

 

 

 

7,192

 

Total cost of revenue

 

 

68,876

 

 

 

75,105

 

 

 

137,279

 

 

 

151,840

 

Gross profit

 

 

141,289

 

 

 

147,794

 

 

 

289,452

 

 

 

288,965

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development, net

 

 

34,057

 

 

 

33,956

 

 

 

65,839

 

 

 

64,903

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

108,374

 

 

 

105,705

 

 

 

209,653

 

 

 

208,587

 

Amortization of other acquired intangible assets

 

 

6,370

 

 

 

6,623

 

 

 

12,700

 

 

 

13,467

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

148,801

 

 

 

146,284

 

 

 

288,192

 

 

 

286,957

 

Operating (loss) income

 

 

(7,512

)

 

 

1,510

 

 

 

1,260

 

 

 

2,008

 

Other income (expense), net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

1,808

 

 

 

498

 

 

 

3,790

 

 

 

697

 

Interest expense

 

 

(2,604

)

 

 

(1,863

)

 

 

(5,385

)

 

 

(3,364

)

Other (expense) income, net

 

 

(24

)

 

 

467

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,141

 

Total other expense, net

 

 

(820

)

 

 

(898

)

 

 

(1,595

)

 

 

(526

)

(Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes

 

 

(8,332

)

 

 

612

 

 

 

(335

)

 

 

1,482

 

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

 

 

(2,544

)

 

 

2,848

 

 

 

1,819

 

 

 

3,144

 

Net loss

 

 

(5,788

)

 

 

(2,236

)

 

 

(2,154

)

 

 

(1,662

)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

212

 

 

 

176

 

 

 

551

 

 

 

464

 

Net loss attributable to Verint Systems Inc.

 

 

(6,000

)

 

 

(2,412

)

 

 

(2,705

)

 

 

(2,126

)

Dividends on preferred stock

 

 

(5,200

)

 

 

(5,200

)

 

 

(10,400

)

 

 

(10,400

)

Net loss attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares

 

$

(11,200

)

 

$

(7,612

)

 

$

(13,105

)

 

$

(12,526

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.17

)

 

$

(0.12

)

 

$

(0.20

)

 

$

(0.19

)

Diluted

 

$

(0.17

)

 

$

(0.12

)

 

$

(0.20

)

 

$

(0.19

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

64,294

 

 

 

64,958

 

 

 

64,603

 

 

 

64,948

 

Diluted

 

 

64,294

 

 

 

64,958

 

 

 

64,603

 

 

 

64,948

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table 2

VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to Non-GAAP SaaS Metrics

(Unaudited)

SaaS Revenue

 

Three Months Ended
July 31,

 

Six Months Ended
July 31,

(in thousands)

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Bundled SaaS revenue – GAAP

$

62,066

 

$

54,679

 

$

121,519

 

$

103,964

Unbundled SaaS revenue – GAAP

 

51,375

 

 

47,875

 

 

109,070

 

 

93,320

SaaS revenue – GAAP

 

113,441

 

 

102,554

 

 

230,589

 

 

197,284

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Estimated bundled SaaS revenue adjustments

 

231

 

 

680

 

 

843

 

 

1,949

Estimated unbundled SaaS revenue adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Estimated SaaS revenue adjustments

 

231

 

 

680

 

 

843

 

 

1,949

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP

 

62,297

 

 

55,359

 

 

122,362

 

 

105,913

Unbundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP

 

51,375

 

 

47,875

 

 

109,070

 

 

93,320

SaaS revenue – non-GAAP

$

113,672

 

$

103,234

 

$

231,432

 

$

199,233

New SaaS ACV

 

 

Three Months Ended
July 31,

 

Six Months Ended
July 31,

(in thousands)

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

New SaaS ACV

 

$

26,459

 

$

27,279

 

$

42,449

 

$

51,345

New SaaS ACV – Last Twelve Months

 

 

93,157

 

 

99,945

 

 

 

 

SaaS ARR

 

 

Three Months Ended
July 31,

(in thousands)

 

2023

 

2022

SaaS ARR

 

$

502,850

 

$

428,393

Table 3

VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Revenue

 

 

Three Months Ended
July 31,

 

Six Months Ended
July 31,

(in thousands)

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Recurring revenue – GAAP

 

$

160,999

 

$

166,440

 

$

327,438

 

$

325,807

Nonrecurring revenue – GAAP

 

 

49,166

 

 

56,459

 

 

99,293

 

 

114,998

Total GAAP revenue

 

 

210,165

 

 

222,899

 

 

426,731

 

 

440,805

Recurring revenue adjustments

 

 

242

 

 

732

 

 

869

 

 

2,075

Nonrecurring revenue adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenue adjustments

 

 

242

 

 

732

 

 

869

 

 

2,075

Recurring revenue – non-GAAP

 

 

161,241

 

 

167,172

 

 

328,307

 

 

327,882

Nonrecurring revenue – non-GAAP

 

 

49,166

 

 

56,459

 

 

99,293

 

 

114,998

Total non-GAAP revenue

 

$

210,407

 

$

223,631

 

$

427,600

 

$

442,880

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

 

 

Three Months Ended
July 31,

 

Six Months Ended
July 31,

(in thousands)

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Recurring cost of revenues

 

$

39,567

 

 

$

40,852

 

 

$

79,210

 

 

$

81,880

 

Nonrecurring cost of revenues

 

 

27,372

 

 

 

30,700

 

 

 

54,167

 

 

 

62,768

 

Amortization of acquired technology

 

 

1,937

 

 

 

3,553

 

 

 

3,902

 

 

 

7,192

 

Total GAAP cost of revenue

 

 

68,876

 

 

 

75,105

 

 

 

137,279

 

 

 

151,840

 

GAAP gross profit

 

 

141,289

 

 

 

147,794

 

 

 

289,452

 

 

 

288,965

 

GAAP gross margin

 

 

67.2

%

 

 

66.3

%

 

 

67.8

%

 

 

65.6

%

Revenue adjustments

 

 

242

 

 

 

732

 

 

 

869

 

 

 

2,075

 

Amortization of acquired technology

 

 

1,937

 

 

 

3,553

 

 

 

3,902

 

 

 

7,192

 

Stock-based compensation expenses

 

 

1,376

 

 

 

1,751

 

 

 

1,812

 

 

 

2,916

 

Acquisition expenses (benefit), net

 

 

266

 

 

 

(75

)

 

 

322

 

 

 

176

 

Restructuring expenses

 

 

1,191

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

1,449

 

 

 

376

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

$

146,301

 

 

$

153,793

 

 

$

297,806

 

 

$

301,700

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

 

69.5

%

 

 

68.8

%

 

 

69.6

%

 

 

68.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and Development, net

 

 

Three Months Ended
July 31,

 

Six Months Ended
July 31,

(in thousands)

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

GAAP research and development, net

 

$

34,057

 

 

$

33,956

 

 

$

65,839

 

 

$

64,903

 

As a percentage of GAAP revenue

 

 

16.2

%

 

 

15.2

%

 

 

15.4

%

 

 

14.7

%

Stock-based compensation expenses

 

 

(3,466

)

 

 

(4,419

)

 

 

(5,793

)

 

 

(6,838

)

Acquisition expenses, net

 

 

(20

)

 

 

 

 

 

(76

)

 

 

(198

)

Restructuring expenses

 

 

(177

)

 

 

 

 

 

(315

)

 

 

(137

)

IT facilities and infrastructure realignment

 

 

(1,648

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,648

)

 

 

 

Other adjustments

 

 

5

 

 

 

(25

)

 

 

 

 

 

(50

)

Non-GAAP research and development, net

 

$

28,751

 

 

$

29,512

 

 

$

58,007

 

 

$

57,680

 

As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue

 

 

13.7

%

 

 

13.2

%

 

 

13.6

%

 

 

13.0

%

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

 

 

Three Months Ended
July 31,

 

Six Months Ended
July 31,

(in thousands)

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

 

$

108,374

 

 

$

105,705

 

 

$

209,653

 

 

$

208,587

 

As a percentage of GAAP revenue

 

 

51.6

%

 

 

47.4

%

 

 

49.1

%

 

 

47.3

%

Stock-based compensation expenses

 

 

(14,279

)

 

 

(19,524

)

 

 

(26,495

)

 

 

(34,309

)

Acquisition benefit (expenses), net

 

 

1,825

 

 

 

(114

)

 

 

(5,878

)

 

 

(1,489

)

Restructuring expenses

 

 

(1,850

)

 

 

(3,809

)

 

 

(2,854

)

 

 

(6,483

)

Separation expenses

 

 

(224

)

 

 

(260

)

 

 

(365

)

 

 

(851

)

Accelerated lease costs

 

 

(4,876

)

 

 

(1,558

)

 

 

(5,164

)

 

 

(7,106

)

IT facilities and infrastructure realignment

 

 

(12,100

)

 

 

(948

)

 

 

(14,879

)

 

 

(2,431

)

Impairment charges

 

 

 

 

 

(1,799

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,799

)

Other adjustments

 

 

(182

)

 

 

(1,085

)

 

 

(211

)

 

 

(1,611

)

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

 

$

76,688

 

 

$

76,608

 

 

$

153,807

 

 

$

152,508

 

As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue

 

 

36.4

%

 

 

34.3

%

 

 

36.0

%

 

 

34.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

