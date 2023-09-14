Veritas Field CISO Dr. Joye Purser Receives ISC2 Lifetime Achievement Award for Contributions to the Advancement of Information Security

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritas Technologies, the leader in secure multi-cloud data management, congratulates Dr. Joye Purser, CISSP, Ph.D. and field chief information security officer at Veritas, on receiving the ISC2 Harold F. Tipton Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest tribute in cybersecurity. ISC2 is the world’s leading nonprofit member organization for cybersecurity professionals.





Named for information security pioneer Harold F. Tipton, CISSP, the award from ISC2 annually recognizes a top cybersecurity professional for their lifelong contributions to the advancement of information security and the profession by serving with sustained excellence and distinction throughout their entire cybersecurity career.

Purser said: “I am humbled to be among the recipients of this year’s ISC2 Global Achievement Awards as we fight to safeguard our increasingly digital world. We are living and working in an age of unprecedented innovation and digital connection, but the technology that makes this possible also creates more opportunities for threat actors to do harm. I have dedicated my career to helping conquer the challenges of this evolving landscape and it is incredibly gratifying to earn this recognition.”

In her current role at Veritas, Dr. Purser is responsible for the company’s cybersecurity field strategy and vision, partnering closely with internal and external stakeholders to ensure Veritas provides the industry’s most comprehensive cyber resiliency solutions for organizations around the world.

Prior to Veritas, Dr. Purser founded East by South Solutions, a consultancy aimed at helping clients address regulatory compliance risk and increase cyber resiliency. Before that, she served as regional director for cybersecurity at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and managing consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers. She has also held leadership positions with the Pentagon, Artemis Strategies and the U.S. Congress.

Jim Livingston, senior vice president, global sales engineering, enablement and services, at Veritas, said: “Veritas is privileged to bring Joye’s unique experience to bear as a member of our deeply knowledgeable bench of cybersecurity experts. Together with our secure, cloud-native cyber resiliency solutions, Veritas is helping customers strengthen their cybersecurity postures against threats like ransomware in any environment—across clouds and on-premises. Congratulations to Joye for this well-deserved honor and for serving on the frontlines with our customers every day.”

Learn more about how cloud-native data management solutions from Veritas help companies strengthen cyber resiliency.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is the leader in secure multi-cloud data management. Over 80,000 customers—including 91% of the Fortune 100—rely on Veritas to help ensure the protection, recoverability and compliance of their data. Veritas has a reputation for reliability at scale, which delivers the resilience its customers need against the disruptions threatened by cyberattacks, like ransomware. No other vendor is able to match Veritas’ ability to execute, with support for 800+ data sources, 100+ operating systems and 1,400+ storage targets through a single, unified approach. Powered by Cloud Scale Technology, Veritas is delivering today on its strategy for Autonomous Data Management that reduces operational overhead while delivering greater value. Learn more at veritas.com. Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.

Veritas and the Veritas Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the US and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

PR Contact

[email protected]