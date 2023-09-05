Viracta Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 4, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide, today announced that it will host a Research and Development (R&D) Day on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, focused on Nana-val, its all-oral investigational therapy targeting Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-associated cancers.

The R&D Day is scheduled for October 4, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. EDT, and will include formal presentations followed by a Q&A session. Members of Viracta’s senior management team will provide updates on Nana-val’s development programs, and the following Key Opinion Leaders are scheduled to present on Nana-val’s opportunity to address the unmet medical needs of this unique cancer segment:

Pierluigi Porcu, M.D., Professor of Medical Oncology, Director of the Division of Hematologic Malignancies and Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation, Department of Medical Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University

Robert A. Baiocchi, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Internal Medicine, Associate Director for Translational and Clinical Science in the Division of Hematology at The Ohio State University

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Viracta website under “Events and Webcasts” and archived for at least 30 days following the event.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Viracta’s lead product candidate is an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir (collectively referred to as Nana-val). Nana-val is currently being evaluated in multiple ongoing clinical trials, including a pivotal, global, multicenter, open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of multiple subtypes of relapsed or refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma (NAVAL-1), as well as a multinational, open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic EBV+ nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other advanced EBV+ solid tumors. Viracta is also pursuing the application of its “Kick and Kill” approach in other virus-related cancers.

