Virbac : Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights 06/2023

DECLARATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS
Information on the total number of voting rights and of shares representing the share capital
(Article 223-16 of the General regulations of the French Financial Market Authority – Autorité
des Marchés Financiers)
Quotation place: Euronext Paris
Compartiment A
ISIN code: FR0000031577
|Date
|Total number of shares representing the share capital
|Total number of voting rights
|June, 30 2023
|8 458 000
|Gross total of voting rights : 12 771 756
|Net total* of voting rights : 12 756 818
Net total* = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares net of shares with no voting rights.
