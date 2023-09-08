Viz.ai to Present at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, today announced Chris Mansi, M.D., CEO and Co-Founder, will present at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 at 7:30am ET in New York, NY.





Dr. Mansi will share Viz.ai’s growth strategy, underpinned by its large and expanding hospital footprint and strong momentum in its life sciences business with collaborations with 7 of the 30 top global life science companies.

About Viz.ai, Inc.

Viz.ai is the pioneer in the use of AI algorithms and machine learning to increase the speed of diagnosis and care, covering more than 220 million lives across 1,400+ hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and Europe. The AI-powered Viz.ai Platform is an intelligent care coordination solution that identifies more patients with a suspected disease, informs critical decisions at the point of care, and optimizes care pathways and helps improve outcomes. Backed by real-world clinical evidence, the Viz.ai Platform delivers significant value to patients, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device companies. For more information, visit viz.ai.

Contacts

Ariane Lovell



[email protected]