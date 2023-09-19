Warner Norcross + Judd LLP selects Intapp to modernize risk and compliance

Corporate law firm will centralize client commitment documents and systematize conflicts clearance process using Intapp’s Microsoft Azure-based solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that corporate law firm Warner Norcross + Judd LLP has selected Intapp Risk & Compliance, delivered in the Microsoft Azure Cloud, as its risk management and compliance solution.

Intapp Risk & Compliance cloud solutions help professionals quickly and thoroughly evaluate new business, onboard clients, and monitor relationships for compliance throughout the client lifecycle. As a part of this suite, Warner will use:

Intapp Conflicts to implement a centralized, AI-driven approach to ensuring all ethical, business, and subject-matter conflicts are addressed quickly and confidently

Intapp Terms to manage the storage, categorization, analysis, and enforcement of client guidelines and vendor terms, helping Warner deliver on high client expectations

“When it comes to risk and compliance, it’s essential that we provide our attorneys and staff with the resources to make smart and efficient decisions on our client intake. Currently, this requires a lot of manual and time-consuming work for our professionals,” said Paul Boehms, Executive Director at Warner. “Moving to Intapp will allow us to onboard clients and accept new deals faster and without worry by simplifying reporting, enhancing search, and reducing the number of irrelevant conflicts that require manual review.”

A long-time client, Warner currently uses Intapp Time, which leverages AI to optimize timekeeping practices — helping professionals better track billable hours and the firm improve realization. Intapp integrations will move Warner toward compliant time practices to help the firm comply with increasingly complex client requirements. By enforcing client terms at the point of time entry, Warner will more easily meet client expectations for compliant, accurate, and timely invoices.

“We are excited to be working with Warner to enhance their conflict clearance capabilities and alignment with client guidelines,” said Nigel Riley, General Manager of Intapp Risk and Compliance Solutions. “We’re greatly looking forward to seeing how the combination of Intapp time and risk solutions transform the link between time entry and billing for the firm and improve client experience and satisfaction.”

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,300 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

By providing discerning and proactive legal advice, Warner Norcross + Judd LLP builds a better partnership with our clients. One of Michigan’s largest law firms, we’re focused on providing the best legal solutions and exceptional client service to organizations throughout the world. Connect with us on wnj.com , LinkedIn , Twitter or Facebook .

