Wizehire Launches ‘Onboarding and Beyond’ Solution to Improve Employee Retention

Wizehire expands its products to help small growing businesses provide a best-in-class employee experience like their Fortune 500 competitors.

Houston, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – September 13, 2023) – Wizehire, a leading name in hiring, is proud to announce the launch of its new Onboarding and Beyond platform, a powerful suite of tools to elevate the employee experience and streamline the onboarding process for growing businesses.

Sid Upadhyay, CEO of Wizehire, underscores the critical importance of a seamless onboarding experience: “The onboarding process is the first impression an employee has of a company, and it’s our only chance to get it right. With the Onboarding and Beyond platform, we’re empowering businesses to make that first impression count.” According to Harvard Business Review, a formal onboarding process improves new hire retention by 50%.

Key features of the platform include:

Lawyer-Approved Offer Letters: The platform offers legally vetted offer letters, ensuring compliance and peace of mind for employers.

Centralized Team Dashboard: Employers can access all team-related information in one secure location, fostering efficient collaboration and communication.

Integration with Payroll: The platform seamlessly integrates with popular payroll options, such as Gusto, streamlining the process from onboarding to payroll management.

Increase Team Productivity: Wizehire’s DISC+ reports offer insights into employee strengths, unlocking the potential to build team cohesion and connection.

As Wizehire continues to expand its product offerings, Sid Upadhyay notes the company’s main goal is to ensure businesses of all sizes can provide a world-class onboarding experience: “We’re committed to enhancing the employee experience and providing benefits typically reserved for larger corporations. Our goal is to level the playing field for small businesses.”

Recent data underscores the urgency for effective onboarding solutions. According to recent BLS data, each month more than 4 million workers quit their job. Furthermore, Gartner projects a potential turnover rate of up to 24% in the coming years.

Wizehire aims to take a deeply personalized approach to onboarding. The Onboarding and Beyond platform is designed to provide businesses with the resources and support to ensure new hires have a meaningful onboarding journey, get up to speed quickly, build a sense of community, and contribute to business success from day one.

For the past decade, Wizehire has focused on delivering customer outcomes to help level the playing field so businesses of all sizes can compete and thrive with the right talent.

Now, Wizehire is enhancing the onboarding experience as part of their expanding commitment to make a significant impact on growing businesses across the country. By providing a comprehensive suite of tools and services, Wizehire aims to empower employers to attract, retain, and nurture top talent in today’s competitive job market.

For more information about Wizehire’s Onboarding and Beyond platform, please visit wizehire.com/onboarding or read our latest blog post here.

Onboarding & Beyond Product Preview

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9989/180440_885c68330409a9cb_003full.jpg

Download image

###

About Wizehire:

Wizehire is an award-winning, end-to-end hiring solution that marries innovative software with the hands-on, expert support you need to grow your team with confidence. Over 18,000 businesses trust Wizehire to help grow their teams and perfect their hiring process.

Media Kit

Media Contact:

Lauren Miley

Communications Strategist, Wizehire

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180440