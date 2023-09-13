Workday Partners Help U.S. Firms Embrace IT Disruptions

HCM platforms gain new capabilities as enterprises transform IT environments with advanced technologies and methodologies, ISG Provider Lens™ report says

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Workday Ecosystem report for the U.S. also finds that growing business challenges, including new compliance requirements, competition for talent and more dispersed and remote workforces, are contributing to demand for advanced Workday features and help from service providers to implement and manage them.

“U.S. companies are at the leading edge of technology adoption,” said Stacey Cadigan, partner, human capital management, for ISG. “They are adopting cloud-based solutions from the Workday ecosystem so they can continue modernizing HCM to meet rising employee expectations.”

Organizations are especially concerned about data security and governance, risk and compliance (GRC) in HCM due to the growing volumes of sensitive personal and organizational data that reside in HCM platforms, the report says. These issues are beginning to dominate clients’ discussions with providers, and security and GRC consulting services are gaining traction in the U.S. and worldwide.

Many U.S. companies are redesigning their technology architectures for more resiliency, embracing new tools such as microservices, containers and cloud-native development, ISG says. This trend is increasing enterprises’ interest in Workday consulting services to help them use agile methodologies for better employee communication, documentation, process efficiency and other HCM objectives.

As organizations work to keep up with the pace of technological change, they are beginning to embrace Workday Extend, the vendor’s platform for quickly building and deploying new finance and HR capabilities that are accessible from employees’ Workday home screens, the report says.

“Enterprises in the U.S. and around the world are increasingly willing to experiment with tailor-made applications in the Workday environment,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Workday partners can assist them in using Extend to expand their toolsets while simplifying their technology stacks.”

Workday managed services are expanding in scope beyond support and maintenance to ongoing optimization and enhancement of clients’ Workday implementations. Demand for services such as personalization and customization are growing, especially in the U.S., ISG says.

The report also explores other Workday ecosystem trends in the U.S., including the rising popularity of customizable Workday dashboards and predictive analytics solutions.

For more insights into the Workday-related challenges facing U.S. enterprises, including integration of diverse systems and comprehensive change management, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Workday Ecosystem report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 24 providers across three quadrants: Consulting and Strategy Services, Implementation and Integration Services and Managed Services.

The report names Accenture, Alight, Cognizant, Deloitte, IBM and PwC as Leaders in all three quadrants. It names Hexaware, KPMG and Mercer as Leaders in two quadrants each. Huron and Kainos are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Invisors is named as a Rising Star — a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants.

Customized versions of the report are available from Hexaware and Invisors.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Workday Ecosystem report for the U.S. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

