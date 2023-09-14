Wurl and AppLovin Empower Streamers and Publishers to Turn CTV into a Performance Marketing Channel in New Report

Report provides actionable advice on how to reach new audiences, optimize campaigns, and drive ROI with CTV advertising

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wurl, the leader in data-driven solutions for CTV, today released How to Turn CTV into a Performance Marketing Channel for Growth, a new report developed in partnership with leading marketing platform AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP). With CTV ad spending projected to reach over $25 billion in 2023, and more and more viewers moving away from traditional cable, the report highlights the significant role CTV advertising plays in reaching new audiences and driving revenue.





“CTV advertising is bringing the performance power of mobile user acquisition into the world of television, unlocking unprecedented ROI for streamers, content publishers, and mobile marketers alike,” said Katie Jansen, Chief Marketing Officer, AppLovin. “Whether operating in the dynamic world of mobile apps, or as a streaming app delivering engaging content, CTV is driving incremental and profitable growth for performance-minded marketers.”

Marketers can now leverage data-driven targeting and measurement, providing a clearer understanding of campaign outcomes. The report details how to:

Drive incrementality by expanding reach to previously untapped audiences and acquiring net-new users and subscribers.

by expanding reach to previously untapped audiences and acquiring net-new users and subscribers. Keep the right viewers engaged , targeting promos individually across CTV, mobile, and desktop.

, targeting promos individually across CTV, mobile, and desktop. Drive deeper engagement through dual-screening when users are engaging with their mobile phones while watching CTV, and searching for information about the product or service.

when users are engaging with their mobile phones while watching CTV, and searching for information about the product or service. Measure and optimize with a full-funnel, cross-channel mindset ensuring a holistic understanding of CTV’s role in driving down-funnel actions.

ensuring a holistic understanding of CTV’s role in driving down-funnel actions. Inspire engagement with CTV ads that leave a lasting impression and feature a clear call to action that motivates users to take the next step.

The report also features real-world case studies from apps that increased their install rates with AppDiscovery campaigns tapping into Wurl’s premium CTV supply. Picsart, the number two top-downloaded photography app, tripled its spend after achieving high install rates and tremendous scale, and popular credit building app Kikoff decreased its cost-per-engagement (CPE) by 27% and increased its install rate by 3X.

“We know that nearly half of viewers discover new content to watch through ads during other TV shows,” said Ron Gutman, Chief Executive Officer, Wurl. “With performance-driven advertising, streamers and publishers can leverage CTV as part of their marketing mix to attract high-value viewers, increase engagement, and, in turn, boost retention. All campaigns are 100% measurable through Wurl’s ContentDiscovery solution, allowing advertisers to effectively transform their marketing efforts from a cost center to a revenue driver with the ability to immediately see their ROAS and down-funnel metric performance.”

Learn more about Wurl and read the full report, How to Turn CTV into a Performance Marketing Channel for Growth, here.

