Xactus Now Offering PayNet’s Credit History Reports

Helps streamline equipment lease financing decisioning

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xactus, a leading provider of business data and intelligent insights to the equipment leasing/finance industry, announces it is now offering credit reports from PayNet®, powered by Equifax.


PayNet® provides data on small and medium-sized businesses through its Credit History Report (CHR) and the Master Score®. The CHR offers real-time credit ratings, presenting a concise summary of all credit obligations, outlining historical handling, total owed amount, and payments made. Equifax MasterScore® v2 ranges from 500 to 800 and helps equipment lenders predict risk and enhances their decision-making process to boost profitability.

“We’re excited to be an exclusive reseller of PayNet reports. Equipment lenders can feel confident when assessing the financial health of businesses – especially when they use CHR in combination with our additional services including business credit reports, personal credit reports, principal/guarantor reports and fraud/background services,” said Greg Plunkett, EVP Business Data at Xactus.

Visit xactusdata.com or email [email protected] for more information.

About Xactus:

Xactus’ Business Data division is dedicated to helping companies make more informed credit decisions, mitigate risk and build their businesses. The company provides a complete ecosystem of business data tools that clients rely on for accurate, reliable and up-to-date credit information that helps facilitate smarter financial assessments about prospective customers. Learn more: xactusdata.com.

