Yubico is Now Trading as YUBICO on Nasdaq in Stockholm

Yubico, the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, announced today that it is now publicly traded under the ticker symbol YUBICO on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.





Yubico announced its intent to go public on April 19, 2023, through a merger with Swedish holding company, ACQ Bure. The merger increases Yubico’s resources globally and ensures more organizations and consumers can be protected against a fast-growing array of cyber threats including AI-powered phishing schemes and ransomware attacks. These attacks not only result in billions of dollars in yearly losses for businesses, but threaten the safe operation of critical infrastructure and services, from government agencies to financial institutions, factories, healthcare and human rights organizations.

“Today marks an exciting milestone for Yubico and our global customers and partners,” said Mattias Danielsson, CEO, Yubico. “We have been a pioneer of modern, hardware-based authentication, leading and setting cybersecurity standards over the past 16 years. As a publicly-traded company, we look forward to building upon this in the next stage of growth, creating even more value for our customers and shareholders, and inviting others to join our journey.”

Yubico’s unique solutions enable organizations to address the source of 90% of cyberattacks: phishing and stolen login credentials. Its flagship YubiKey series provides phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), based on modern authentication protocols, including FIDO2 passwordless (passkeys) and smart card PIV support. The physical security keys work seamlessly with an organization’s legacy and/or modern infrastructure. Yubico Enterprise Services deliver lower cost and value to entry, flexibility, faster rollout and seamless distribution of security keys, designed to meet an organization wherever they are on their authentication journey.

“We are proud and humbled to have built and established a global gold standard for strong authentication, and being publicly traded ensures our technology will be able to better protect millions of individuals around the world,” said Stina Ehrensvärd, co-founder and chief evangelist, Yubico. “This path allows Yubico to continue innovating and investing in our technology in order to meet growing demand for strong and frictionless authentication.”

For more information on this announcement see Yubico’s blog and visit our investor relations site.

About Yubico

Yubico (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: YUBICO), the inventor of the YubiKey, offers the gold standard for phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), stopping account takeovers in their tracks and making secure login easy and available for everyone. Since the company was founded in 2007, it has been a leader in setting global standards for secure access to computers, mobile devices, servers, browsers, and internet accounts. Yubico is a creator and core contributor to the FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO Universal 2nd Factor (U2F) open authentication standards, and is a pioneer in delivering modern, hardware-based passkey authentication security at scale to customers in over 160 countries.

Yubico’s solutions enable passwordless logins using the most secure form of passkey technology. YubiKeys work out-of-the-box across hundreds of consumer and enterprise applications and services, delivering strong security with a fast and easy experience.

As part of its mission to make the internet more secure for everyone, Yubico donates YubiKeys to organizations helping at-risk individuals through the philanthropic initiative, Secure it Forward. The company is headquartered in Stockholm and Santa Clara, CA. For more information on Yubico, visit us at www.yubico.com.

Forward-looking statements

