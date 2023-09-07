Zealand Pharma to participate in upcoming healthcare conferences in September 2023

Press release – No. 10 / 2023

Copenhagen, Denmark, September 7, 2023 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

  • Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, September 12 at 11:30 a.m. ET (5:30 p.m. CET)
Fireside chat with Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page in the Investor section of Zealand Pharma’s website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the fireside chat.

  • Bank of America Global Research Global Healthcare Conference 2023

Thursday, September 14 at 10:50 a.m. BST (11:50 a.m. CET)
Presentation and Q&A with Henriette Wennicke, Chief Financial Officer

About Zealand Pharma

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (“Zealand”) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. that includes Boston. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

Further information/contacts

Adam Klyver Lange (Investors)
Investor Relations Officer
Zealand Pharma
[email protected]
 
Anna Krassowska, PhD (Investors and Media)
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
[email protected]

