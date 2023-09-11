Zonetail Elevates Resident Living Experience with Payment Processing Integration for High-Rise Residential Buildings in North America, Through its Agreements with Yardi and Fortis

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 11, 2023) – Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) (“Zonetail” or the “Company”) a leader in resident engagement and communication solutions for high-rise residential buildings across North America, is excited to announce a significant milestone in its journey to enhance seamless living experiences. The Company has successfully completed payment processing integration with industry leaders Yardi and Fortis, reinforcing its commitment to providing residents with the utmost convenience and satisfaction, while also delivering value to Zonetail’s shareholders.

Integration Partnerships with Yardi and Fortis:

Zonetail has completed its integration with Fortis, a leading payment processing and technology company with operations across the U.S. and Canada.

Additionally, Zonetail is now an accredited payment processing vendor with Yardi, the industry leader in property management software.

These integrations represent a major leap forward in Zonetail’s mission to streamline PMC client operations and offer residents a seamless and hassle-free payment experience.

Key Benefits of Payment Processing Integration:

Efficient Property Management: High-rise residential buildings and gated communities can now leverage the combined power of Zonetail, and Fortis to streamline payment processes, reducing administrative workload and minimizing errors. Comprehensive Resident Services: Zonetail’s integration offers a holistic approach to resident services by providing property management and payment processing within a single platform, simplifying the overall resident experience. Enhanced Security: Zonetail and Fortis ensures that all payment transactions are highly secure, complying with industry standards and regulations, providing peace of mind to both residents and property managers. Resident Satisfaction: By offering a seamless payment experience, residential properties can enhance resident satisfaction, loyalty, and overall engagement, fostering a stronger sense of community. New Revenue Stream: Zonetail is expected to generate revenue from residents paying their monthly rent and condo maintenance dues through its platform, creating what is anticipated to become a significant revenue driver for the Company.

Zonetail is expected to generate approximately $1.00 for every $1,000 spent on rent payments and condo dues from participating property management clients.

Driven by Client Demand:

Over the past year and a half, Zonetail has received numerous requests from several of its property management clients and prospective clients in its pipeline to introduce payment processing into its platforms. These requests stem from the desire to provide residents with an all-in-one solution for communication and payments.

Mark Holmes, CEO and President of Zonetail, expressed his excitement about these partnerships, stating, “This announcement is a major milestone for our Company. We’ve been working diligently to meet the evolving needs of our clients and residents. These integrations empower us to do just that.”

Jimmy Nafso, President of Fortis, added, “The Fortis and Zonetail partnerships are set to revolutionize the residential industry. This new partnership also allows us the opportunity to further expand our footprint into the residential sector with new offerings.”

Expanding Residential Reach:

Zonetail is currently live in over 150,000 households across North America and is in the process of onboarding an additional 1,750,000 units from recent signings in 2023 representing over 1,800% growth in its property portfolio year-over-year. Moreover, over 14 million new apartment and condo units are in Zonetail’s immediate pipeline. Zonetail’s agreement to provide MRI with a white labelled platform has the potential to add up to another 20 million units.

Future Developments:

Zonetail indicates that payment processing is just the beginning of its partnership with Fortis. Upcoming developments include payment processing for Zonetail’s marketplace, allowing users to purchase products and services from local businesses on the platform with added convenience and revenue opportunities for both users and the Company. Stay tuned for more updates on these game-changing partnerships in future press releases.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) is a mobile platform and market network. Our Mission is to provide a state-of-the-art mobile platform that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities, and services. Our Vision is to build a critical mass of users in the hard-to-reach, high rise residential vertical, through a unique mobile market network model – providing vital information, products, and services at the tap of a screen. We are the search engine to optimize your home. Zonetail is partnered with Yardi, Shiftsuite and now MRI Software which together account for an estimated 50 million households across North America.

Legal Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to Zonetail’s current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Zonetail’s business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Zonetail undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by Zonetail in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors Zonetail believes are appropriate, and, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Zonetail believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, prospective purchasers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

