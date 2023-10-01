Halliburton Highlights Innovative Technologies, Sustainable Solutions at ADIPEC 2023

New Products, Services Demonstrate Halliburton’s Leadership in Improving Efficiency and Increasing Wellbore Stability

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) will highlight a slate of innovative new technologies and sustainable solutions during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) from October 2-5, 2023. Halliburton’s new product offerings feature the latest drilling, completions, production, and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies, as well as new applications for artificial intelligence. Halliburton’s technology portfolio provides customers with benefits that can include increased wellbore stability, more precise drilling performance, and improved well monitoring.





“At Halliburton, we are constantly working to develop new and better ways to meet the growing global energy demand while advancing a sustainable energy future,” said Jeff Miller, chairman, president, and CEO of Halliburton. “Our innovative products and sustainable solutions improve efficiency, increase recovery, and maximize production for customers.”

In the weeks prior to ADIPEC, the Company announced several new products designed to support customer efforts and efficiency throughout the lifecycle of the well. For example, Halliburton recently launched products to:

Optimize drilling performance

The GuideStar™ service uses high-resolution sampling to provide continuous, definitive survey measurements for more precise wellbore positioning. It improves the true vertical depth (TVD) placement and reduces survey time.

service uses high-resolution sampling to provide continuous, definitive survey measurements for more precise wellbore positioning. It improves the true vertical depth (TVD) placement and reduces survey time. The PulseStar™ service provides operators with consistent, high-speed streaming of downhole data. It uses artificial intelligence to maintain high data rates at extended depths to provide more efficient and consistent well delivery.

service provides operators with consistent, high-speed streaming of downhole data. It uses artificial intelligence to maintain high data rates at extended depths to provide more efficient and consistent well delivery. BaraFLC® Nano-1 wellbore sealant works with Halliburton’s existing conventional and high-performance, water-based fluid systems to create a tighter, more secure seal that decreases fluid loss into the formation. Its unique, nanoparticle approach helps reduce interaction between filtrate and reactive shale formations, mitigating pore pressure transmission.

Enhance reservoir contact and increase recovery

The FlexRite® Selective Access multilateral completion system combines robust stimulation capability and through-completion selective lateral intervention delivering life-of-well versatility to multilateral installations. These systems enhance reservoir contact, creating savings in time, cost, and environmental footprint.

multilateral completion system combines robust stimulation capability and through-completion selective lateral intervention delivering life-of-well versatility to multilateral installations. These systems enhance reservoir contact, creating savings in time, cost, and environmental footprint. EquiFlow ® Density is a new type of inflow control technology that magnifies density differences between reservoir fluids to self-adjust the flow restriction. It produces oil at high flow rates and provides improved reduction in water influx. This technology helps increase oil recovery even in very light oil field applications.

is a new type of inflow control technology that magnifies density differences between reservoir fluids to self-adjust the flow restriction. It produces oil at high flow rates and provides improved reduction in water influx. This technology helps increase oil recovery even in very light oil field applications. The Intelevate™ digital platform optimizes electrical submersible pump (ESP) performance. The new data science-driven platform helps operators design, build, and operate end-to-end ESP monitoring solutions. It seamlessly integrates historical engineering and performance data with active operational information to provide a holistic view of an operator’s ESP system.

CEO Jeff Miller to discuss low carbon solutions on Monday, October 2

During the conference, Halliburton Chairman, President, and CEO Jeff Miller will participate in a strategic panel discussion entitled: “Transforming upstream operations to secure lower carbon value chains.”

Miller will discuss Halliburton’s approach to helping customers achieve their lower carbon goals. He will also share his thoughts on how technology and optimization of operations can help solve some of the biggest industry challenges and create bold success for the future.

Location information

Halliburton is located in booth #5250. Throughout the week, the Company will be hosting a series of in-booth presentations. View our presentation schedule.

