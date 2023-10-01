Mevion Launches “Mevion Capital” to Provide Customized Proton Therapy Funding Solutions for Healthcare Communities in US and Canada

Mevion Capital fiscally empowers healthcare communities to expand patient access to the latest compact proton therapy technology.





LITTLETON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ASTRO22–Mevion Medical Systems, the leading global provider of compact proton therapy systems for use in radiation treatment for cancer patients, announces the launch of ‘Mevion Capital’ in the US and Canada. This initiative offers customized proton therapy finance solutions to healthcare communities including health systems, hospitals, physician groups, and cancer centers, addressing a critical need in the industry for accessible capital and industry-relevant financial structures.

In a healthcare landscape with growing budgetary constraints and reduced access to funding, Mevion Capital offers tailored financial solutions for the proton therapy industry. It aims to empower healthcare communities to upgrade existing radiation oncology services or establish new cancer centers with Mevion’s cutting-edge compact proton therapy technology. Mevion Capital is designed to help enhance patient access while positively impacting the Quadruple Aim metrics: improving patient outcomes, enhancing patient and staff experience, and reducing costs.

Mevion Capital, in conjunction with Mevion’s innovative compact proton therapy technology and end-to-end comprehensive solutions, is spearheading a paradigm shift. Together, they will make proton therapy accessible to healthcare communities that were previously deterred by high financial costs and complex siting requirements.

“The launch of Mevion Capital represents a significant milestone for our company as well as a significant step forward in realizing our shared vision with healthcare communities,” said Tina Yu, CEO & President of Mevion Medical Systems. “We believe every patient deserves the best cancer treatment option, and it starts with Mevion’s innovative and creative end-to-end solutions to empower our healthcare communities. We commit to reducing the financial barriers the healthcare communities may face to enable them to incorporate Mevion’s compact proton therapy technology.”

Mevion Medical Systems is the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for cancer care. Dedicated to advancing the design and accessibility of proton therapy worldwide, Mevion pioneered the single-room platform and continues to further the science and application of proton therapy. Since 2013, Mevion compact proton therapy single-room systems have been used by leading cancer centers for treating patients. Mevion’s series of products, including the flagship MEVION S250i and MEVION S250-FIT* with HYPERSCAN pencil beam scanning, represent the world’s most compact proton therapy systems that eliminate the obstacles of size, complexity, and cost that exist with other conventional proton therapy systems. Mevion is headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts with a presence in Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.mevion.com.

*The MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System is not yet available for clinical use.

